A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $19,275.57 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $19,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Brian Becker sold 682 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $9,950.38.

On Thursday, January 6th, Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.