A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $19,275.57 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $19,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Brian Becker sold 682 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $9,950.38.
- On Thursday, January 6th, Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56.
Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.
Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.
