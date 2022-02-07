Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.