Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Absolute Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Absolute Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

