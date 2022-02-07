Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €53.00 ($59.55).

Shares of Accell Group stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. Accell Group has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

Accell Group Company Profile

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

