Actinium Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,497 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,225% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.30. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,379. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

