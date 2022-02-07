AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

