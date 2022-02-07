Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 1,909,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

