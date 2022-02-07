Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Codex Capital L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Codex Capital L.L.C. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.7% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 563,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,679,000 after buying an additional 98,617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,059,000 after buying an additional 113,824 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 98,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

