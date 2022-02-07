Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. 1,495,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,258,625. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

