Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,688 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1,157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have commented on AHH. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

