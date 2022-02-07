Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,457 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 95,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

