Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Credicorp stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

