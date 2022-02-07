Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,520,000 after buying an additional 91,786 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

