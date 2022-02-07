Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $77,233,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $4,489,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

JOBY stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Joby Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

