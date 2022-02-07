Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,783 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 143,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 105.3% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

