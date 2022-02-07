Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

