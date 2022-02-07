Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 130,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

