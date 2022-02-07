Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

