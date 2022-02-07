Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Aegon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 54.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.