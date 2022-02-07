Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

AMTX stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

