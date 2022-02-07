Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 83.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257,845 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $288,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 292,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. 3,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

