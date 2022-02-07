Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.