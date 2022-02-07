Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €3.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.36 ($3.77).
A number of research firms have issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.61) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.72) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday.
AF stock opened at €4.00 ($4.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.46).
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
