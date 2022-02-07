Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.34. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $249.79 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.