Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $284,927. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

