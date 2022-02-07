Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Alarm.com worth $63,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,516 shares of company stock worth $7,604,144. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.