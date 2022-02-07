Albar Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. Aptiv makes up 2.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2,304.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $132.20 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.