Albar Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 437,706 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 3.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 47.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 50.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 75,927 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.