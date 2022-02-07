Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) is Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,034,505 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up approximately 0.1% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,429. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

