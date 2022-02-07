Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. 16,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

