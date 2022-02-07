Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,730,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,918,838 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,440,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

BABA stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. 586,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

