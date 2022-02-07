Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post sales of $81.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.64 million to $82.40 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $333.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.72 million to $338.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $384.02 million, with estimates ranging from $371.38 million to $392.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 7,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.