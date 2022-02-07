Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,855 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of TPI Composites worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 330.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $411.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

