Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of MYR Group worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.17 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

