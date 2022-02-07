Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Leslie’s worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leslie’s by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,646,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,896,000 after buying an additional 1,015,490 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 65.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $21,133,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

