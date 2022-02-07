Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,550 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of ProAssurance worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 210.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

