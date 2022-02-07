Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,259 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $23,667,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

