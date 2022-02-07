Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Sells C$83,600.00 in Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$42.96. 199,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,769. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$35.40 and a 1-year high of C$46.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

