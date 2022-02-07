Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.19.
Shares of ALNY opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
