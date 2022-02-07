Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

