Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

AOSL traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. 817,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

