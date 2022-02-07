Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
AOSL traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. 817,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
