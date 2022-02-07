Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ALPN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

