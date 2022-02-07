alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €17.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.21).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOX. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AOX stock opened at €19.24 ($21.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

