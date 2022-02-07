Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of EL traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.46. 12,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.55 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

