Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,351 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises about 0.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $98,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HLF traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 36,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,871. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

