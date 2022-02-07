Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 19,636 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $316,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.73. The stock had a trading volume of 928,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $639.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

