Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMADY. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.27. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

