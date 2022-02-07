Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183,207 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,195,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,157.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

