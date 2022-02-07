American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SNEX opened at $66.12 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

