American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Materion worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Materion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Materion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.