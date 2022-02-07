American Century Companies Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $238.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.